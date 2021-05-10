THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $897,960.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006862 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.