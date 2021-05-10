Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $97.20 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,292,000 after buying an additional 154,086 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after purchasing an additional 137,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $179,560,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.