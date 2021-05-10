THORChain (RUNE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $140.33 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.07 or 0.00030753 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $4.10 billion and $140.33 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00725592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 126.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00244384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $648.69 or 0.01168421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00722884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,251.52 or 0.99518337 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,882,777 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

