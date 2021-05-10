ThoreCoin (THR) Market Cap Hits $968.72 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for $11,174.99 or 0.19349961 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $968.72 million and $35,849.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00247457 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01169630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.32 or 0.00753771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,868.94 or 1.00202466 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

