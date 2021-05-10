Tierion (TNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $54,528.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $59.19 million and approximately $54,528.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 1,390.6% higher against the dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

