TigerCash (TCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 181.4% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $22.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $735.26 or 0.01318483 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

