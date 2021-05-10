Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 115.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

