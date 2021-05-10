Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $16.18

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $15.65. Tilray shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 161,477 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.