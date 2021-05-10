TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 10499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $681.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

