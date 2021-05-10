Titan Medical (TMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of TMD opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$228.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.15.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

