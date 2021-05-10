TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading Up 115.4% Over Last 7 Days

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 115.4% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00009479 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $279.62 million and approximately $16.85 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00082352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00105233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00778215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.51 or 0.08886585 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

