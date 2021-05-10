Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tivity Health in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

