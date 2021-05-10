Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.53.

About Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

