TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $475,635.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 385.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,008.33 or 1.00443830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00229598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001708 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.