TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Shares Down 8.5%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMOAF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TomTom in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.14 million during the quarter.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

