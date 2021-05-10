TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. TopBuild posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.80. 461,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,064. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.11.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

