Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.50. 32,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 50,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

