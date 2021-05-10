Tornado Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.60 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $57.89 million and $7.60 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $115.48 or 0.00209063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $283.74 or 0.00513698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00243645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.34 or 0.01208190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.25 or 0.00733683 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,338 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

