Torray LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Torray LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 237,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

