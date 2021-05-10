Torray LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Torray LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $264,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 89,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $87.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

