Torray LLC Increases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 24.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hexcel by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.09. 2,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

