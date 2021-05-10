Torray LLC Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Torray LLC lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in Qualys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,214. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

