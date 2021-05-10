Torray LLC Lowers Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Torray LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $54,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 157,694 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CYBR traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.26. 5,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

