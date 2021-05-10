Torray LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Torray LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $12.76 on Monday, hitting $306.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.21 and a 200-day moving average of $284.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $158.89 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

