Torray LLC Sells 50,070 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Torray LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,070 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,662,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $4,706,200 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,506. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

