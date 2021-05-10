Torray LLC Sells 5,403 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Torray LLC lowered its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,061,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

