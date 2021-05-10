Torray LLC Sells 63,937 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Torray LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,937 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.9% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.40. 536,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,371,098. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

