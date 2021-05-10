Torray LLC Trims Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Torray LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC owned 0.08% of PRA Group worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $39.92. 1,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,747. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

