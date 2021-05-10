Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys C$398,730.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$398,730.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 81,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.02 per share, with a total value of C$327,159.33.

Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,639. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.36. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$4.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.81.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$83.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.60.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.