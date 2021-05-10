TotemFi Price Tops $1.25 on Top Exchanges (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $465.76 or 0.00839638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 135% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00249051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.94 or 0.01180689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00029308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00714955 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,000 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

