ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 2,058,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,621,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a market cap of $56.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 810,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

