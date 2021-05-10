Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $44.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 84.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRMLF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,831. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

