Tractor Supply to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $195.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.77. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $145,326,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.