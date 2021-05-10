Transcodium (TNS) Market Cap Achieves $233,676.16

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $233,676.16 and approximately $413.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00085009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00107255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.54 or 0.00806440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.25 or 0.09196372 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

