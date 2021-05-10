Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) PT Raised to $19.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.39. 20,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. Research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Translate Bio by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Translate Bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Translate Bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Translate Bio by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

