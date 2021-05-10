Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) PT Raised to $19.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.39. 20,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Translate Bio by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Translate Bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Translate Bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Translate Bio by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
