Travala.com (AVA) Hits Market Cap of $244.69 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00008781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $244.69 million and $13.80 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00654289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 134.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00241271 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.13 or 0.01226958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00726095 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,830,753 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.