Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 124,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 579,060 shares.The stock last traded at $20.01 and had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock valued at $818,754. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

