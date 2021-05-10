Travis Perkins’ (TPRKY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPRKY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,886. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

