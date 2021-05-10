Tribe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.96 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002943 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $409.07 million and $7.96 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00084085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.53 or 0.08970575 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

