Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s previous close.

TCNGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. 58,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

