Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.

About Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

