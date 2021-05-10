TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

Shares of TRIP opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 319.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

