TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.
Shares of TRIP opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.48.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 319.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.
TripAdvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.
Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.