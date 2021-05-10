TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.39. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $770.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.