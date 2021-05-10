TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.09. TriState Capital shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 986 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $755.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

