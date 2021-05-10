trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.74.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $266,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVG stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

