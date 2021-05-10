Trollcoin (TROLL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,055.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $1,055.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 162.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,751.79 or 0.99616044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00230962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

