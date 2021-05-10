Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Director Sells $107,732.00 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,749. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

