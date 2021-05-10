True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Laurentian lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.89.

TSE TNT.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.32. 248,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$639.04 million and a PE ratio of 15.91.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

