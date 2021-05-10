TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. TrueFi has a market cap of $56.13 million and $8.35 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00084252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00105928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00779913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.15 or 0.08880830 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

