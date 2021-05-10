Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. 45,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,183. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

